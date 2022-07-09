Dr. Maria Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Munoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Munoz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Munoz works at
Locations
5318 W Lawrence Ave5318 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 202-8861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munoz is a wonderful doctor, I have been her patient for over 34 years and could not be in better hands. Wonderful physician and wonderful human being.
About Dr. Maria Munoz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255428769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
