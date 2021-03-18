Dr. Maria Mountis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mountis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Mountis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Mountis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Mountis works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mountis?
She is the best doctor I have EVER had
About Dr. Maria Mountis, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1013961119
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mountis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mountis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mountis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mountis works at
Dr. Mountis has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mountis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mountis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mountis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mountis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mountis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.