Overview

Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Health Sciences Center|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Moro-De-Casillas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Plainfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.