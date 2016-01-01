Overview

Dr. Maria Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at OBGYN Specialists Of The Palm Beaches in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.