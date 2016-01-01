Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
Jupiter Office345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-1957
- 2 770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331
Unity Obgyn At West Main Street819 W MAIN ST, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 235-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Morales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295968824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
