Overview

Dr. Maria Molina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at SMG Women's Health in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.