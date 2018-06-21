Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merzouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Dr. Merzouk works at
Locations
Womens Health Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 249, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 714-4100
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8421
United Physicians Care880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 105, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-8603
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merzouk is a wonderful and compassionate physician. She performed a major gyn surgery for me and I had no complications whatsoever, even with other compromising health issues. I love her bedside manner, ability to provide medical information in a way that is easy to understand and that she took time to make sure all of my questions and concerns were addressed. I highly recommended her!!!!!!
About Dr. Maria Merzouk, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811908023
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merzouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merzouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merzouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merzouk works at
Dr. Merzouk has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merzouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Merzouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merzouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merzouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merzouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.