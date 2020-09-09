Overview

Dr. Maria Mercado, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland VAMC Baltimore



Dr. Mercado works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.