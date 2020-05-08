Overview

Dr. Maria Menucci, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Springs, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba.



Dr. Menucci works at Capital Diabetes and Endocrine Associates in Camp Springs, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.