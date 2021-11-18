Dr. Maria McFarland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria McFarland, DPM
Overview
Dr. Maria McFarland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University- College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
SSM Medical Group12255 De Paul Dr Ste 500, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5180
SSM Medical Group1551 Wall St Ste 400, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 669-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always great. I have been a patient for many years. Sometimes there is a long wait. Usually due to a surgery. Whenever I am with the doctor I feel extremely comfortable with her advise. She is always looking for the best recommendations and very sincere. Once you ask a question be prepared to get her complete knowledge of the medication, illness, or a situation you are experiencing. I am a caretaker for my brother and I just recently referred him to her. He really liked her.
About Dr. Maria McFarland, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital- St. Louis
- Des Moines University- College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarland has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McFarland speaks Thai.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.