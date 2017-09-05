Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Cantarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is thorough in studying my history and each clinic visit's blood work. She is patient, listens well and is accessible. Her assessments are carefully thought out and I have complete trust in her decisions.
About Dr. Maria Martinez-Cantarin, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972711299
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina
- Internal Medicine
