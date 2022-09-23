See All Family Doctors in Weston, FL
Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez Munevar works at Practice in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 303, Weston, FL 33326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Maria Martinez is highly knowledgeable and very thorough in every visit when it comes to reviewing my health history as well my lab results. Dr. Martinez takes the time to listen to me and always clarifies my inquiries in a friendly, clear and easy to understand manner. The office staff is very friendly and helpful both in person as well as by phone. At times, I have reached out by phone to the physician assistants for follow-up questions (for them to check with Dr. Martinez), and have received replies back either the same day or next day at the latest. Very happy to have found Dr. Martinez's practice!
    — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Martinez Munevar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801157680
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai South Nassau Oceanside NY
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
