Dr. Maria Markarian, DO
Overview
Dr. Maria Markarian, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Locations
Kailua Office25 Maluniu Ave Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 439-8450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Dan, has been Dr. Markarian's patient for 5 plus years. Dan was fortunate to have Dr. Markarian on a Saturday morning when we rushed him into the Emergency. After nearly four hours, she came out and told me what had happened to Dan and what she and another doctor did; virtually chiseled out blockage and planted four stents - Dan is doing well. She was most comforting. Her office staff is wonderful and my special thanks to her assistant, John, who has been most kind and helpful. Kay Tompkins in Kailua
About Dr. Maria Markarian, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861490641
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markarian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Markarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.