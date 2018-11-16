See All Podiatric Surgeons in Johns Creek, GA
Dr. Maria Malone, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Malone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Malone works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Johns Creek Hospital
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 305, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 533-9115
  2. 2
    Malone Foot and Ankle LLC
    691 Lanier Park Dr Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Malone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851381321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Connecticut Foot Surgery Center
    Residency
    • The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Malone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

