Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Real Maligaya works at
Locations
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3800
Surgical Center At Tenaya Lp2650 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 954-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maligaya has been my Gyn for about 10 years now and appreciate her care, professionalism and wonderful bedside manner. I appreciate her and her staff through all these years. She has treated me for my general gyn care as well as PCOS for years which has been under control with her care. She is super friendly, relatable, and has shown great care to me as a patient. I very much appreciate her as my Gyn provider!
About Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649241225
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
