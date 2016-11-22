See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Real Maligaya works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3800
  2. 2
    Surgical Center At Tenaya Lp
    2650 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 954-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Treatment frequency



Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2016
    Dr. Maligaya has been my Gyn for about 10 years now and appreciate her care, professionalism and wonderful bedside manner. I appreciate her and her staff through all these years. She has treated me for my general gyn care as well as PCOS for years which has been under control with her care. She is super friendly, relatable, and has shown great care to me as a patient. I very much appreciate her as my Gyn provider!
    Michelle in Las Vegas, NV — Nov 22, 2016
    About Dr. Maria Real Maligaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649241225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
