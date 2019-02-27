Dr. Maria Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Macias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Macias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Macias works at
Locations
Valley Allergy & Asthma Center2108 S M St Ste 1, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-4824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, down to earth doctor. She explained to me everything very well and offered alternative solutions and recommendations for treatment that were best for my condition. Very pleased and I will come back to her for future needs.
About Dr. Maria Macias, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205900487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.