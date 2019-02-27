See All Allergists & Immunologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Maria Macias, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Macias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Macias works at Valley Allergy & Asthma Center in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Allergy & Asthma Center
    2108 S M St Ste 1, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 686-4824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2019
    Excellent care, down to earth doctor. She explained to me everything very well and offered alternative solutions and recommendations for treatment that were best for my condition. Very pleased and I will come back to her for future needs.
    DGR in Mission — Feb 27, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Macias, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205900487
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

