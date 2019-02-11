Dr. Maria Lucarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lucarelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Lucarelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 211 RICHMOND HILL RD, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 351-3013
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucarelli?
Dr. Lucarelli isn't thorough she is very thorough! She saved my life, I went for a routine blood test and it revealed that my PSA was elevated not high. She insisted that I look into this matter further and she was right I had prostate cancer! She is an amazing doctor and a fantastic woman!
About Dr. Maria Lucarelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1457417404
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucarelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.