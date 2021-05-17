Dr. Maria Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lozano, MD
Dr. Maria Lozano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Central Florida Psychiatric Associates2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 679-8004
Great at putting patient at ease. Asks questions when patient brings up a situation or feeling. Will work with meds but suggests trying to get to work out issue in addition to meds. Would definitely recommend Dr. Lozano to any family or friends.
About Dr. Maria Lozano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891778809
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
