Dr. Maria-Louise Barilla-Labarca, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria-Louise Barilla-Labarca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Washington University - St Louis MO
Locations
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Huntington Rheumatology734 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. La Barca is very caring, very patient and goes above and beyond seeking her patients interest.
About Dr. Maria-Louise Barilla-Labarca, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1508937905
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - St Louis MO
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
