Dr. Lopez-Rosario has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Lopez-Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Lopez-Rosario, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Lopez-Rosario works at
Locations
Trinity Springs Pavilion West1527 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 569-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was so happy to find a spanish-speaking psychiatrist to treat my child. She was always with a smile. It took us some time to find the right medication but she had already explained this, she never gave up on us. She was able to get on the same level as my teenager and he was finally able to find relieve.
About Dr. Maria Lopez-Rosario, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740571199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
