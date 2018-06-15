Dr. Maria Lombardo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lombardo, DO
Overview
Dr. Maria Lombardo, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 41606 Indian Trl Ste A-1, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 610-8990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
Where do I start I can’t say enough amazing things about Dr. Lombardo. Excellent bed side manner, takes her time to explain every detail of the procedure from Botox to surgery. Shopped around the valley and obtained multiple opinions from plastic surgeons by far she made me feel most relaxed and comfortable and wasn’t all about money. She’s always available for any needs regarding your care and her staff is friendly!
About Dr. Maria Lombardo, DO
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861690612
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.