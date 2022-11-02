Dr. Maria Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lima, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Lima, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I must say Dr. Lima is a wonderful physician. She calmed me down prior to my surgery and assured.
About Dr. Maria Lima, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Utah
- National Cancer Institute
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
