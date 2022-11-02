See All Plastic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Maria Lima, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Lima, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Lima works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 02, 2022
I must say Dr. Lima is a wonderful physician. She calmed me down prior to my surgery and assured.
Marian D Bryant — Nov 02, 2022
About Dr. Maria Lima, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  English
  Female
  1518212166
Education & Certifications

  University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Utah
  National Cancer Institute
  FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lima has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lima works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lima’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.