Dr. Maria Leu, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Leu, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Leu works at
Locations
Maple Medical Llp170 Maple Ave Ste G-1, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-0932
ML Pulmonology225 Herlong Ave S Ste 230A, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-0111Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Leu, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leu speaks French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.
Dr. Leu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leu.
