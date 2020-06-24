See All Gastroenterologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD

Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Lepe-Suastegui works at Texas Liver Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Liver Institute - Dallas
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 945-2521
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr Lepe has been my Liver specialist for going on 8 years now. She is compassionate and throughly listens to my concerns about my health. she is avalible when ever i have a question and she saved my life with the quick and correct diagnosis to recieve my liver transplant.
    Jessica Jameson — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Lepe-Suastegui, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396799847
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
