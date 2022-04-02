See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Maria Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Living At Home Medical, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Living At Home Medical, PC
    Living At Home Medical, PC
7105 3rd Ave PMB 523, Brooklyn, NY 11209
(718) 865-9333

  Maimonides Medical Center

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Constipation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Constipation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

  Anemia
  Anxiety
  Asthma
  Bedsores
  Cancer
  Dementia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
  Gout
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
  Rash
  Stroke
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Elderplan
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Apr 02, 2022
    Dear Dr. Lee. though i know that grief takes its own time outside of my control, i am feeling grateful for the years (2000-2022)you had with mom. Thank you so much for taking such great care of Mom! You went above and beyond to give her the best care possible. Knowing you were watching over her made the whole situation easier for me I appreciate your efforts more than you know. From, Sharon
    Sharon — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Lee, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Saint Vincent's Hospital
    UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Living At Home Medical, PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

