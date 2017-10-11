Dr. Maria Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Amer Al'karadsheh10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 468-2122
Rheumatology Grady Health System69 Jesse Hill Jr Dr Se, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4949
The Endocrine Center1631 North Loop W Ste 625, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 468-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Northwest Location - I started going to Dr. Lee in January since then my daughter, Husband and his sister have started seeing her as well. The care and professionalism that Dr. Lee and her staff offer is stupendous. I enjoy that not only do they greet you with a smile but also take the time to hear you out. It's also a one stop all clinic, see the doctor and have your labs done also. I highly recommend Dr. Lee's office in the Northwest location.
About Dr. Maria Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Mandarin
- 1023309762
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology, Lipids & Metabolism Emory University, Atlanta, Ga
- Internal Medicine Emory University, Atlanta, Ga
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Arabic and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.