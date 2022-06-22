Dr. Laynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Laynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Laynes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Mclaren Central Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.
Dr. Laynes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mclaren Central Michigan1221 South Dr, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 772-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laynes?
I had no problems making an appointment, even if I had to schedule a month or two out because there are very few specialists Dr.'s in Central MI. She listened to me and took notes.
About Dr. Maria Laynes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649270299
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- Wayne State Univ
- Makati Med Ctr
- U Santo Tomas
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laynes works at
Dr. Laynes has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Laynes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.