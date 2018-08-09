Overview

Dr. Maria Lamothe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Lamothe works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Clinton, NJ with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.