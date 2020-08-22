Overview

Dr. Maria Lagardemussa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Lagardemussa works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

