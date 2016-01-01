Dr. Maria Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Kwok, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Kwok, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kwok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6630
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?
About Dr. Maria Kwok, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134188014
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.