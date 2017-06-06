Overview

Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Kirzhner works at UVA Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.