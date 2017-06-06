See All Ophthalmologists in Charlottesville, VA
Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Kirzhner works at UVA Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Battle Building At Uva Children's Hospital
    1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-6100
  2. 2
    Northridge Medical Park
    2955 Ivy Rd Ste 300, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-1692
  3. 3
    West Complex Eye Clinic
    1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-5485
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2017
    Wonderful bedside manner. Obviously loves her job.
    Charlottesville, VA — Jun 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD
    About Dr. Maria Kirzhner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1871702340
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Hamilton Eye Inst
    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State University Sch Med
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
