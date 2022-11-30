Dr. Maria Kiely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Kiely, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Kiely, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Mark Whiteford4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She answered questions & explained things CLEARLY in non-medical terms ! She was pleasant & respectful & she has a sense of humor! Definitely would continue seeing her!
About Dr. Maria Kiely, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1760776041
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Tufts Medical Center
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cambridge University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Kiely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kiely speaks Dutch and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiely.
