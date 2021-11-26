Dr. Maria Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Kendall, MD
Dr. Maria Kendall, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dermbar MD318 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I get my dermatology issues addressed by Dr Kendall. Dr. Kendall is very pleasant and professional. Every issue I bring to Dr. Kendall is met with understanding, kindness and compassion, including insurance issues that are very confusing especially deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. Her front desk is able to explain how it works that makes it easy to understand. The best part is, Dr. Kendall is very attentive about my skin issues and always has good advice and treatments that really work. I am also always able to get results. My experience with Kendall is always pleasant, enjoyable and relaxing and puts you at ease. I trust Kendall and I will return and refer friends and family to her.
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366420978
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kendall speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.