Overview

Dr. Maria Kendall, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kendall works at Dermbar MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.