Dr. Maria Kendall, MD

Dermatology
3 (118)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Kendall, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kendall works at Dermbar MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermbar MD
    318 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (65)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Kendall, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366420978
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kendall has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

