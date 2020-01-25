Dr. Maria Keating, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keating is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Keating, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Keating, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Keating works at
Locations
Riddle Ob Gyn Associates1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3106, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 891-6240
Virtua Medical Group PA301 Lippincott Dr Ste 410, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 247-3821
Lankenau Heart Group - Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 891-6240
- 4 100 Bowman Dr Fl 3, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-3821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Keating and she was absolutely amazing! Of course these kinds of appointments can be nervewrecking, but she really helped put my mind at ease. She took the time to look at my records before coming in and genuinely listened to all of my concerns and made me feel heard and understood. She was extremely compassionate, considerate, gentle, accommodating and explained everything.
About Dr. Maria Keating, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.