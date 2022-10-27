See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Maria Karas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Karas works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Hypertension
    Oct 27, 2022
    This week, on my second visit with Dr. Karas, I was reminded of what is important in the medical profession: finding that person who truly listens, who tries to understand, and who knows the importance of adding value to the doctor-patient relationship. May I introduce you then to Dr. Maria Karas.
    JS — Oct 27, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

