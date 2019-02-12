Overview

Dr. Maria-Josefina Rivera, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Sunrise Primary Care Inc in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.