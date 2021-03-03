Dr. Maria Jardeleza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardeleza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Jardeleza, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines, College Of Medicine, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Southeast Eye Specialists7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337
Southeast Eye Specialists4160 Ocoee St N Ste 7, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 508-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr J for over 5 years. She has given me numerous eye injections with NO .PAIN OR DISCOMFORT. Very attentive to the patient and has the greatest of “bedside manners”. I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to highly recommend Dr J as a great Opthalmollogist but as a wonderful person as well
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1518125509
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary- Harvard Medical School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore and The Johns Hopkins Hospital Joint Program
- University Of The Philippines, College Of Medicine, Manila, Philippines
- University Of The Philippines Visayas
- Ophthalmology
