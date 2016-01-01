Dr. Jaime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Jaime, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Jaime, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Jaime works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maria Jaime MD.PA950 N Krome Ave Ste 408, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (786) 610-0000
-
2
Caremax Medical Center of Homestead833 N HOMESTEAD BLVD, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 245-3247
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaime?
About Dr. Maria Jaime, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285874636
Education & Certifications
- Associated Hospitals Program in Internal Medicine
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaime accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaime works at
Dr. Jaime speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaime. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.