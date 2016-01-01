See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Homestead, FL
Dr. Maria Jaime, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
24 years of experience
Dr. Maria Jaime, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Jaime works at Dr Maria Jaime MD.PA in Homestead, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maria Jaime MD.PA
    950 N Krome Ave Ste 408, Homestead, FL 33030 (786) 610-0000
    Caremax Medical Center of Homestead
    833 N HOMESTEAD BLVD, Homestead, FL 33030 (305) 245-3247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anxiety
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maria Jaime, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285874636
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Associated Hospitals Program in Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
    Undergraduate School
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaime works at Dr Maria Jaime MD.PA in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jaime’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaime. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaime.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

