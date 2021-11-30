Dr. Hordinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Hordinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Hordinsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Hordinsky works at
Locations
-
1
UM Fairview Dermatology Clinic909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-5656Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hordinsky?
Excellent doctor! So lucky to have someone of her caliber and enthusiasm treating my hair loss disease. Her research expertise and her reputation as an international expert in hair loss diseases make me count my lucky stars to have had her as my doctor for many years. I would not have hair if it wasn't for her.
About Dr. Maria Hordinsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134152218
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hordinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hordinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hordinsky works at
Dr. Hordinsky has seen patients for Hair Loss, Lichen Planus and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hordinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hordinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hordinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hordinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hordinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.