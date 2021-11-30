See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Maria Hordinsky, MD

Dermatology
42 years of experience
Dr. Maria Hordinsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Hordinsky works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Lichen Planus and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    UM Fairview Dermatology Clinic
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 (612) 625-5656
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

  M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Hair Loss
Lichen Planus
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Lichen Planus
Dermatitis

Hair Loss
Lichen Planus
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Pemphigoid
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Nov 30, 2021
    Excellent doctor! So lucky to have someone of her caliber and enthusiasm treating my hair loss disease. Her research expertise and her reputation as an international expert in hair loss diseases make me count my lucky stars to have had her as my doctor for many years. I would not have hair if it wasn't for her.
    Dermatology
    42 years of experience
    English
    1134152218
    NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
    Dermatology
