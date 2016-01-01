Overview

Dr. Maria Hidalgo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. Hidalgo works at Mcareh Medical PC in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.