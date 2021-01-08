Overview

Dr. Maria Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami School of Medicine



Dr. Hernandez works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.