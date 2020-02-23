See All Neurologists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Maria Hella, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Hella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

Dr. Hella works at Baptist Neurology Inc in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Neurology Inc
    1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 249-1041
    Baptist Neurology Inc
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2599, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 224-8090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Feb 23, 2020
    She’s the best neurologist I’ve encountered and took extra time to review medical concerns and provided a ton of insight to what was going on that no other physician had bother to do before
    — Feb 23, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Hella, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1003903949
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Hella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hella has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

