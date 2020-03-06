Dr. Maria Hatara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Hatara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Hatara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Hatara works at
Locations
-
1
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
-
2
Gastro Health - Delray 2024675 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with Dr. Hatara. She is very professional and I am so happy to find a gastro doctor who is very thorough. She never makes me feel rushed, I’ve had UC for 26 years and I have seen my share of doctors! Very happy to have found her!
About Dr. Maria Hatara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1427217439
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Gastroenterology
