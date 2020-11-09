See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Maria Hammill, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Hammill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins University School Med

Dr. Hammill works at Greater Washington Psychiatry and Counseling in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maria C. Hammill MD
    Maria C. Hammill MD
7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 730, Greenbelt, MD 20770
(301) 982-3437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    I have seen her for 20+ years. She is fantastic, readily accessible and very knowledgeable. There is a reason I have not switched psychiatrists
    — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Hammill, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235178054
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Hammill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammill works at Greater Washington Psychiatry and Counseling in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hammill’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

