Dr. Maria Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Gutierrez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 513-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
Dr. Gutierrez is the third endocrinologist I have seen at this practice (the other two left -- one moved to Dubai). She is excellent and I have been very happy with my care. Many of the comments focus on problems getting through to staff by phone. It's true that it can be difficult to navigate the phone system, but I've found that by using the Patient Portal I get rapid assistance with anything I need. On two occasions, when I only expected a written response or a call from a staffer, Dr. Gutierrez phoned me herself. So -- both the practice as a whole and Dr. Gutierrez personally are caring and responsive, though you may need to use the Patient Portal rather than struggling with the "voice jail" phone system. The scheduling system works really well, and I've never had to wait more than a couple of minutes to be seen.
About Dr. Maria Gutierrez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578585816
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
