Dr. Maria Guglielmo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Guglielmo works at Philip M. Trupiano DO Inc. in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI, Newport, RI and Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.