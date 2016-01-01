Dr. Maria Gorelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gorelick, MD
Dr. Maria Gorelick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Genoa Healthcare LLC2900 W Prospect Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 731-1000
- 2 4740 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Directions (954) 731-1000
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922099290
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorelick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorelick speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
