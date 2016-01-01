Overview

Dr. Maria Gopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Gopez works at Maria Remedies Gopez MD FAAP in Indio, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.