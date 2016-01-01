Dr. Maria Gopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Gopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Gopez works at
Locations
-
1
Maria Remedios R. Gopez MD81767 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste 100, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-1615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Gopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326058348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Gopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopez works at
Dr. Gopez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopez.
