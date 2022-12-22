Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Bors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Brenda M Barry MD930 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a long time patient of Dr. Bors (26 years). She delivered both of my children and I don't think I could have done it without her. She's very caring, listens to your needs, funny and makes my yearly visit less stressful. I have never had any issues with her and would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457379125
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Cumberland Med Center
- Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Bors accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez-Bors has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Bors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez-Bors speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Bors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Bors.
