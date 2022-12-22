Overview

Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Bors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Gonzalez-Bors works at Women Care Of Baldwin Park in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.