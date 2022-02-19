See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Gonzaga works at Comprehensive Women's Care of Columbus, PC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Women's Care of Columbus, PC
    1900 10th Ave Ste 300, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 341-3311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 19, 2022
    I love it..
    Irene White — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1730380916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS
    Internship
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzaga works at Comprehensive Women's Care of Columbus, PC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gonzaga’s profile.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

