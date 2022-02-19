Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Locations
Comprehensive Women's Care of Columbus, PC1900 10th Ave Ste 300, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 341-3311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Union College
Dr. Gonzaga speaks Tagalog.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
