Dr. Maria Gonzaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Gonzaga works at Comprehensive Women's Care of Columbus, PC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.