Overview

Dr. Maria Gokey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Gokey works at UCLA Health Pasadena Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.